Barcelona star ruled out of Copa del Rey clash as prior suspension comes into effect

Barcelona will begin their 2023-24 Copa Del Rey campaign on Sunday against fourth-tier side Barbastro, who already have a La Liga scalp (Almeria) in this season’s competition. They are hoping for another, although Xavi Hernandez’s side will very likely be one step too far.

The match should allow Xavi to make significant changes to his side ahead of next week’s Spanish Super Cup, meaning that fringe players and youngsters could be given the chance to impress. However, one player that will not be able to play against Barbastro is Lamine Yamal.

As per Sport, the 16-year-old winger is unavailable to play after being sent off in last season’s Copa del Rey Junior. The suspension from then has carried over into the current campaign, meaning that he cannot play any part against Barbastro.

Lamine Yamal would likely have been one of the players called upon by Xavi for this match, so having him unavailable is a blow. However, it does present the opportunity for another Barcelona player to shine instead.