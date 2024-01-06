Barcelona opt against Pablo Torre recall from Girona loan

Barcelona are assessing their options in the January transfer window but they will not be bringing Pablo Torre back to the club.

La Blaugrana are likely to bring in at least one player in the mid-season market with Xavi Hernandez rumoured to be targeting a midfielder.

However, despite the option to end Torre’s eye catching loan early, the Spain U21 international will remain at Girona.

The 20-year-old played a peripheral role at the start of the campaign, after agreeing a season long loan switch to the Estadi Montilivi, but he has grown in prominence in recent weeks.

Xavi has been impressed by his progress, but as per Diario Sport, Barcelona do not want to disrupt his momentum.

Hs form as part of Girona’s title challenge has encouraged Xavi over his plans for Torre to be a first team player back at Barcelona next season with no purchase option included in the loan agreement.