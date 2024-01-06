Arsenal ready to rival Barcelona for Everton star

Barcelona could be challenged in their 2024 transfer push for Everton midfield star Amadou Onana.

The Catalans have prioritised a new midfielder in the summer market with rumours of a change in approach towards their list of targets.

The links to Onana stretch back to December, as he fits the profile which Sporting Director Deco wants to bring in to the Barcelona engine room.

Deco reportedly wants a more physical midfielder that can get up and down the pitch to prevent Barcelona becoming stretched in and out of possession.

According to reports at the end of 2023, Barcelona wanted meet with his representatives to discuss a possible move, with Everton valuing him at around £45m.

However, Barcelona are not the only team interested in the Belgium international, with reports from Teamtalk.com hinting at Arsenal now entering the race.

Midfield is also a key focus for the Gunners with Mikel Arteta looking to find the right balance alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard at the Emirates Stadium.