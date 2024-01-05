Xavi ready to drop Barcelona duo Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix in 2024

Barcelona face a busy January with La Liga action on the schedule alongside the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

La Blaugrana head to lower league side Barbasro this weekend before flying out to Saudi Arabia on Supercopa duty next week.

As part of the return to action Xavi Hernandez is assessing his options after needing an added time penalty from Ilkay Gundogan to seal a 2024 opening win over Las Palmas.

With goals an issue in Gran Canaria, Xavi opted to withdraw Robert Lewandowski for Joao Felix late on, in a bold switch for the visitors.

The pair were set in Xavi’s starting XI at the start of the campaign and Lewandowski remains Barcelona’s top La Liga scorer so far in 2023/24 with eight league goals.

As per the latest update from Marca, Xavi is ready to change and rotate his starting team, with both players facing a possible seat on the bench.

Felix is more likely to be omitted in the weeks ahead, with Lewandowski the best option as a central attacker for Xavi, and the Portuguese international remains uncertain over his ongoing role in Catalonia.