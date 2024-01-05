Vitor Roque’s first words at Barcelona presentation

Life at Barcelona has lived up to expectation so far for Vitor Roque at the start of 2024.

✍️ VITOR ROQUE IS OFFICIALLY SIGNED! pic.twitter.com/Jp8uMwNXyu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 5, 2024

The 18-year-old made his club debut as Barcelona returned to action with a 2-1 La Liga win away at Las Palmas and he is expected to play a key role in the coming months.

The club’s decision to move his transfer from Athletico Paranaense forward from the summer looks to have already paid off.

Despite the club still looking to balance their finances and player registrations, they have been granted permission to register their new star until the end of the season, with an update expected ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Following his official club presentation, Vitor Roque spoke to the club’s media channels, to express his content at finally arriving at the club.

“It’s a dream come true to be here. Before making my debut, Xavi told me to be calm and my teammates have welcomed me very well”, he said.

After coming off the bench in Gran Canaria, he could make a starting debut this weekend, as Barcelona head to fourth tier side Barbastro in Copa del Rey action.

