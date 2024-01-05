Villarreal star Ben Brereton Diaz completes Premier League loan move

Villarreal have completed another early move in the January transfer window with Ben Brereton Diaz leaving on loan.

The Yellow Submarine are looking to refresh their options in the coming weeks with former defender Eric Bailly already completing a free transfer switch back to Castellon.

However, Marcelino will need to balance new signings against sales and loan exits, with Brereton Diaz the first player to leave this month.

🚨Ben Brereton Diaz has joined Sheffield United on loan https://t.co/BtfhqJy0bq — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2024

The Chilean international has not scored for Villarreal since joining the club on a free transfer last summer and a six month loan move to Sheffield United is hoped to revive his form.

There is no purchase clause included in the move, with the Blades in need of a goal scorer for the second half of the campaign, as they prepare for a Premier League relegation battle.

The former Blackburn Rovers forward has never played in the English top flight before but he netted 36 EFL Championship goals in his final two seasons at Ewood Park.