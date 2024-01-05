Sevilla

Sevilla looking to pull of triple swoop for young talents including Chelsea talent

Sevilla have been clear that there is work to be done on and off the pitch, but it looks as if Sporting Director Victor Orta is on the verge of giving Quique Sanchez Flores a couple of options to help turn their season around.

All this week, they have been linked with central midfielder Lucien Agouame of Inter, and Fabrizio Romano, who has been across their activity, claims that the deal is all but done. The 21-year-old appears to be on his way to Sevilla, having fought off a late approach from Olympqiue Marseille. The deal will be a loan, with an option to buy, although Inter will likely retain a buyback option too. Having bid farewell to Fernando Reges, Sevilla will have cover at the base of midfield.

The second name being closely linked to Sevilla is David Datro Fofana. The Chelsea forward has spent this season on loan at Union Berlin thus far, but has barely made an impact, appearing 17 times but returning just two goals. His move would also be a loan, as Sevilla try to give themselves extra cover up front. Rafa Mir is yet to find any goalscoring form, and Youssef En-Nesyri is now off to the African Cup of nations.

The third young recruit that Sevilla want to get done is Stanis Idumbo Muzambo of Ajax. The 18-year-old is not renewing his deal with Ajax, and Sevilla have pounced, with Ajax looking to make what they can in January. Muzambo is yet to make his Ajax debut, and has played 11 times for Jong Ajax, scoring three times. An international for the Belgian under-19 side, Muzambo generally plays in attacking midfield or out wide.

