Real Sociedad’s Kieran Tierney confirms he will not solve Arsenal’s left-back issues in January

Real Sociedad left-back Kieran Tierney has confirmed that he will not be leaving to return to Arsenal in the January transfer window, despite talk of the Gunners wanting him back.

With Arsenal struggling at left-back due to injuries suffered by Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko, there had been talk that they may try and recall Tierney. He has told Noticias de Gipuzkoa that he will be in Donostia-San Sebastian until the end of the season.

“Several people have already asked me if I was going to return to Arsenal now and the answer is no. I’m going to stay here for sure.”

🔴⚪️ Arteta on new left back: “We are open in the transfer market but again the emphasis is on making the most out of the players that we have”. “We will work together with the club to understand whether there are any possibilities and if we have any good options”. pic.twitter.com/HAayTHxVQE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2024

Asked if he would consider a long-term stay at Anoeta, Tierney was non-committal, but did not rule it out.

“The decision is not mine. But the only thing I can say is that I love playing for La Real. And I’m enjoying it very much.”

Tierney did miss a couple of months with a thigh muscle injury, but otherwise has played frequently in spite of Aihen Munoz’s good form. Thus far he has played 12 games, 10 of which were starts, and for the most part, those minutes have been positive. The 26-year-old would go on to admit himself that he was only just starting to reach his best when he got injured, and is looking to get minutes under his belt in order to return to that level.