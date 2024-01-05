Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reveals Toni Kroos problem as part of injury update

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful of getting left-back Ferland Mendy back to full fitness in time for the Spanish Supercup next Wednesday, but that is just one of a number of issues facing Los Blancos.

In addition to the long-term issues ruling out Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba, Mendy has been sidelined, and Lucas Vazquez went down with a fresh injury on Friday. Before that injury was confirmed, Ancelotti had hinted that Turkish starlet Arda Guler could make a start against Arandina in the Copa del Rey. Eduardo Camavinga could be available too.

“Mendy is not yet in the squad. Camavinga yes. Mendy will be there for the Super Cup,” Ancelotti noted. Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Aurelien Tchouameni were left out of a squad containing youngsters Alvaro Carrillo, Alvaro Rodriguez, Nico Paz, Mario Martin and Vinicius Tobias.

The fitness issues of Kroos were unknown beforehand, but Ancelotti expected him back for the next game.

“Toni will be in Arabia, it’s a small problem with his ankle. Guler will be available.”

With only Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger fit in central defence, and the German having played almost every minute of the season, Ancelotti was asked if Carvajal might play in central defence, although this was before Vazquez’s injury was made public.

“It is an option, as it is an option for Nacho to play. Like Carrillo, who is doing well.”

Tchouameni and Vinicius only recently recovered from injury, and the Brazilian in particular returned nearly a month ahead of schedule.

“It is due to his seriousness, professionalism and the good work that the physios have done with him,” Ancelotti said. He would be given rest, but Eduardo Camavinga could be in line to make his return too.

Given their fitness issues, if Ancelotti is keen on rotating in their Copa del Rey tie against Arandina on Saturday night, then he will likely have to call on the youngsters from Castilla to do so. All five of the youngsters included have seen fleeting inclusions in the side or in preseason matches before, but only Paz has seen meaningful minutes this season.