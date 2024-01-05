Real Madrid keen to sign 20-year-old right-back this summer depending on price

Real Madrid are keen on signing Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez, as they seek to get younger at the position. Currently Dani Carvajal (31) and Lucas Vazquez (33) are at Carlo Ancelotti’s disposition, while Nacho Fernandez (35) is another alternative. Yet the elder pair are also out of contract this summer.

Talks with Vazquez over an extension are currently on hold, and it could come down to how far they believe they can get with Juanlu. Real Madrid’s interest in the 20-year-old was first reported last week, but Diario AS have given further information on their pursuit.

Los Blancos have been following him for nearly a decade, first receiving news of him at the age of 12, and have always had positive reports. A regular with the Spanish youth sides, he can also play in central defence, and their idea is to bring Juanlu in this summer, and have him compete with and learn from Carvajal.

The main stumbling block is the price. Juanlu recently renewed his deal until 2026, and a fairly reasonable €20m release clause is present in that contract. Real Madrid want to bring him in for less though. With their finances focused on Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies, they want to sign him on a cheaper deal. Sevilla have little intention of doing so, making a deal unlikely as things stand.

Juanlu has played 21 times for Sevilla this season, accumulating 1,292 minutes and contributing three assists during that time. In La Liga he has started just over half of their games, as he battles with Jesus Navas for minutes, after Gonzalo Montiel left for the Premier League. While not pulling up any trees, Juanlu has been a rare positive for Sevilla this season, adapting to La Liga football reasonably well.