Real Madrid planning Copa del Rey return for Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid begin their Copa del Rey title defence this weekend with a trip to fourth tier side Arandina.

Los Blancos returned to La Liga action at the start of 2024 as Antonio Rudiger’s late header secured a 1-0 home win over Mallorca to keep themselves in front in the title race.

However, cup action takes focus in the coming weeks, with the Spanish Supercopa starting in Saudi Arabia on January 10.

As part of the demanding schedule, Carlo Ancelotti will need to rotate his options, as his wider injury issues start to ease up.

The latest update from Marca claims Ancelotti is ready to bring French international Eduardo Camavinga back into the starting line up against Arandina, following a six week absence with a knee issue.

The clash at Arandina will be used as a testing ground for Camavinga’s fitness with Ancelotti still assessing his plans ahead of the incoming trip to the Middle East.