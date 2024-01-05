Real Betis legend Joaquin set for shock career change – debut planned for December 2024

Real Betis legend Joaquin is one of the most popular characters in Spanish football, but is set to switch entertainment industries. Already involved as an ambassador for Betis, and a reality TV star, Joaquin will try his hand at bullfighting this year.

According to ABC Sevilla, as carried by Marca, Joaquin’s agent has held initial talks over getting into the bullring towards the end of the year in his native town of El Puerto de Santa Maria, near Cadiz. The former Valencia winger has a tight schedule, hence the delay, but Joaquin has been a huge fan of the sport and is regularly seen at the bullring in Sevilla.

"El que es bueno, es bueno pa' to'" Don Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez @joaquinarte toreando en casa de Fuente Ymbro ¡artista! pic.twitter.com/6XSFU6liGV — Pedro (@Un_taurino_mas) February 22, 2018

Joaquin is heavily involved with the bullfighting community, and is friends with many of the most famous ones. He has been seen practicing in the past, but has never gotten into the ring in a professional capacity.

Bullfighting has historically been a symbol of Spanish identity, and remains so in Andalusia, where it continues to be popular. However it has faced backlash in the north of Spain, where it has been described as cruel and barbaric. It is banned in Catalonia and the Canary Islands, while it has faced temporary bans in the Basque Country.