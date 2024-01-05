Mesut Ozil labels Real Madrid defender as ‘world’s best’

Real Madrid’s defensive issues in 2024 has thrown even more attention on Antonio Rudiger.

The club are planning a possible dip into the January transfer market, to bolster their options, due to an ongoing injury crisis at Valdebebas.

A short term loan or a free transfer remain the most likely moves to avoid bringing in an extra player on a lengthy contract.

Rudiger will need to remain ever present for Los Blancos in the months ahead after making 17 La Liga starts in the first half of the campaign.

The German international headed home a superb late winner as Real Madrid kicked off 2024 with a 1-0 home victory over Mallorca in midweek.

His impact at both ends of the pitch in Madrid has been hailed by Rudiger’s former Germany teammate, and ex-Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil, who claims the 30-year-old is the best in the business in his position.

“Toni Rudiger is simply the best defender in the world right now. You can ask Haaland or Osimhen how good he is!”

Ozil with the BIG praise for Rudiger! 💪🇩🇪 https://t.co/k5i82BFass — Football España (@footballespana_) January 5, 2024

Rudiger is set to be rested for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey opener against Arandina on January 6 before heading off on Spanish Supercopa duty next week.