Marcelino hoping to replace Ben Brereton Diaz with Portuguese international at Villarreal

Villarreal in theory are looking to strengthen this January in order to move themselves clear of the relegation battle, but so far have lost two and signed one. Part of the reason is to clear space in their salary limit though.

Matteo Gabbia’s loan has been cut short with the Italian defender returning to Milan, while Ben Brereton Diaz has returned to England on loan at Sheffield United. Coming through the door is Eric Bailly, who was available on a free from Besiktas.

As per Diario AS, manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has earmarked Goncalo Guedes as their top target for the January transfer window. The Portuguese international is currently on loan from Wolves at Benfica, but has only started twice so far. Part of the reason Gabbia and Brereton exited was to make space for an attacking recruit. Guedes could be recalled by Wolves in order to send him back out on loan to Villarreal.

Guedes has never settled since moving to Wolves from Valencia, but ever since has been linked with a move back to La Liga. Last season Sevilla wanted him, aware that the best Guedes from Valencia was one of the best players in La Liga. Marcelino saw the best of Guedes during his time at Los Che, and will be conscious of his quality.