Incredible statistic reveals Barcelona’s reliance on late La Liga goals

Barcelona could be set for more dramatic late wins in 2024 based on an eye catching statistic on their form.

La Blaugrana kicked off 2024 with a 2-1 victory away at Las Palmas but they needed an added time penalty from Ilkay Gundogan to secure all three points in Gran Canaria.

The small band of travelling fans were forced to survive on their nerves but a late rally is something they have become used to so far this season.

With 41 points on the board, Barcelona currently sit third in the table, but their position has been bolstered by points secured late on in matches.

As per the latest data, Barcelona have won 27 of those points based on goals scored in the final 15 minutes of league games, and 15 of their 36 league goals have been scored in the second half.

Xavi Hernandez will be determined to improve that record in 2024 with the former Spanish international wanting more control in games as he aims to launch a title charge.