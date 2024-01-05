Girona chief makes Michel Sanchez omission over Bayern Munich links

Girona’s incredible La Liga title challenge continues to attract huge attention across Europe.

An impressive start to 2024 saw the Catalans secure a dramatic late 4-3 win at home to Atletico Madrid to keep themselves in the running.

The story of Girona’s rise has caught the eye in Spain and beyond with head coach Michel Sanchez at the forefront.

Sanchez has consistently looked to play down expectations on Girona’s title challenge as he looks to keep his squad calm.

However, as the team continue to impress, a host of star players have been linked with exits with key midfielder Aleix Garcia on Barcelona’s radar after admitting his desire to play for them.

Players are not the only ones causing anxious moments for the club in the January with Sanchez himself also tipped for a possible 2024 departure.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are rumoured to be considering him as an option and club chairman Pere Guardiola has claimed they will not stand in his way if a big offer arrives.

“He can leave whenever he wants, he’s earned it. If a team comes in and he’s excited about it, thank you and goodbye.

“If he received an offer from Bayern and had a contract with Girona, I would take him by car to Munich myself! What he has done in Girona is something to be eternally grateful for.”