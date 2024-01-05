Diego Simeone says Atletico Madrid are open for January business

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has kept the door open for January signings at the club, although he did say he believed he was well-covered. While Memphis Depay has not had the impact that many would’ve liked, it is an extra option in midfield that has been occupying the club and Simeone for some time.

“We are pretty well covered. Any time we are adding footballers who come to contribute, they are welcome. Obviously we speak with the club about the positions where we need to compensate, and the club knows the requests I have,” Simeone told the press.

In terms of the exit door, Simeone said he was not as concerned as he was during the summer about losing players – in particular to Saudi Arabia – as happened with Yannick Carrasco.

“You are never calm because it does not depend on you. They are feelings, but currently there is a different feeling, because in winter there is less movement than in summer. Now I’ve said that, three will go to Saudi Arabia. The boys are good, that is what we perceive to be the case right now. There are also always players who play less than they want and we are aware that they may want to leave to play more and fill the void. Because obviously we are in a competitive environment, and nobody has their place assured. But competition, for those who accept it, is welcome.”

Two of the players that have been linked with an exit due to their lack of minutes are summer signings Caglar Soyuncu and Javi Galan. Yet Simeone was confident of hanging onto them. He confirmed that he would be rotating the team, but rejected the idea that they had to make an impression during the chances they get.

“No not at all. They will play and they have the responsibility to do well. But if you’re asking me if one game will decide their entire career at the club, then no, that is not the case.”

Simeone has been public about his desire to bring in another midfielder who can play in front of the defence, however thus far he has been left to use Pablo Barrios as his alternative to Koke Resurreccion. On the other hand, Soyuncu has been heavily linked with a loan move to Turkey this winter, having seen just 167 minutes so far this season.