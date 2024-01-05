Champions League deadline on Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will know Kylian Mbappe’s transfer answer in the coming weeks.

The France captain has been consistently linked with a move to Madrid since his decision to reject them back in 2022.

Despite their initial frustration over his call to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid have remained in the hunt, with his current contract expiring in 2024.

Mbappe still has the option to activate a 12 month extension clause to his deal at the Parc des Princes but he looks increasingly likely to move on.

The 25-year-old has claimed he is still assessing his options despite Real Madrid’s rumoured insistence of a decision by mid-January.

As the story continues to evolve, the latest from Diario Sport indicates a call will not be made until February, but Mbappe will state his intention before the start of the Champions League last 16.

PSG have been drawn against La Liga side Real Sociedad in the first knockout stages in 2024.