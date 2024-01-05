Carlo Ancelotti makes Arda Guler debut prediction as Real Madrid face Copa del Rey test

Arda Guler could finally make his Real Madrid debut this weekend.

The Turkish international is yet to feature for his new club after completing a summer move to the Spanish capital from Fenerbahce.

After suffering a knee injury during Real Madrid’s preseason tour of the USA, Guler rejoined the first team squad in September, before another injury setback.

Based on his fitness issues, Real Madrid have look to treat his situation delicately, with Carlo Ancelotti happy to keep him on the sidelines until the start of 2024.

With progress positive during the mid-season break, Guler is expected to feature in Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey trip to Arandina, and Ancelotti is ready to use him.

“Arda can start tomorrow. We will make a decision then”, as per reports from Marca.

Alongside the impending first sighting of Guler, Ancelotti also offered an update on which players will travel to Arandina ahead of the flight to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercopa.

“Kroos, Tchoaumeni and Vincius Jr are not traveling. Everyone else can play. Toni (Kroos) will be available to go to Saudi Arabia.”