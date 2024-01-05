Barcelona Sporting Director to look at number nine position despite Vitor Roque signing

Barcelona’s priorities in the transfer market have thus far appeared clear, based on some obvious holes in their squad. Yet Sporting Director Deco may surprise some with his latest scouting missions.

With only Joao Cancelo at right-back, only Oriol Romeu in the pivot position, and Joao Felix the only natural forward coming from the left – two of which are on loan – it is no surprise that the Blaugrana would look at these positions. On loan at Las Palmas, Julian Araujo seems likely to be given a chance at right-back next season at any rate.

A midfielder is the priority for January, having brought in Vitor Roque, as has been declared by President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez. Whether they can sign someone will depend on their ability to find a fresh investor for their unpaid economic lever. Relevo say that the long-term injury to Gavi, the consistent issues for Pedri, and Romeu’s inconsistency, make it the top priority.

Yet the same report goes on to say that Deco is scouring the market for a new forward, in spite of Roque’s arrival. While publicly Barcelona say they are sticking by Robert Lewandowski, as the La Liga season continues, faith in the Polish striker is waning. Next season he will be 36, and given his earnings, compared to his contributions, currently the two do not add up. Deco wants to know what options are open to them should they try to move on from Lewandowski.

Xavi has told the press they do not want to load Roque with pressure, and it looks as if Deco will stick by that. Given the financial situation of the club, were they to move Lewandowski on, the temptation would be to just rely on Roque. Doing so would be somewhat unfair though, for an 18-year-old who has just arrived from Brazil. The normal situation would be that it is too soon for Roque to take on that responsibility.