Barcelona breathe sigh of relief as Joao Cancelo is less serious than first feared

Barcelona can ill-afford to lose any of their players that are performing well, and Joao Cancelo‘s injury against Las Palmas left them once again with Jules Kounde at right-back. Initially there was talk that he would be out for the rest of January, but he may only miss two to three games.

The Blaugrana confirmed medial cruciate ligament injury on Friday afternoon, but as is custom, did not give a return date for the Portuguese full-back. Sport say that the strain, suffered after a heavy challenge in which he twisted his knee, will only keep him sidelined for two weeks.

That will keep him out of their Copa del Rey tie with Barbastro, and the Spanish Supercup. Barcelona play Osasuna in the semi-final in Riyadh, but could clash with Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid in the final if they win. Cancelo will not be present for those matches, but should be back for their tricky away trip to Real Betis on the 21st of January. After that they host Villarreal at home on the 27th, but Barcelona will likely have a Copa del Rey tie between those games should they get past Barbastro.

Kounde seems the most likely to reprise his role at right-back, although Sergi Roberto has played there frequently in the past too. Teenage talent Hector Fort has only appeared a couple of times for Xavi Hernandez, but he could be another alternative.