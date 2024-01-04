WATCH: Pablo Maffeo has Real Madrid fans fuming again after Vinicius Junior exchange

It is fair to say that Pablo Maffeo and Vinicius Junior do not share much affection between the two of them, and while the three kings have still to visit Madrid, there was not much good will at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

The two have a history of physical battles over the past two seasons, including plenty of square ups and some rather reckless challenges from the Argentine international. Vinicius was just back from injury after over six weeks out against Real Mallorca, but the pair were straight back at it.

After the game was stopped for a Real Madrid free-kick, Vinicius and Maffeo were again getting involved in a heated exchange, before the latter walked away from Vinicius gesturing what is the international symbol for ‘cry-baby’.

Los gestos de Maffeo a Vinicius…

que terminan en abrazo. #LALIGAEASPORTS #DeportePlus pic.twitter.com/oZEC0CtnAb — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) January 4, 2024

No love lost between Pablo Maffeo and Vinicius. *Disclaimer – this tweet works every time they play each other*pic.twitter.com/mACaZ9yn7E — Football España (@footballespana_) January 4, 2024

Vinicius was withdrawn after an hour as he works his way back to full fitness, but ultimately had the last laugh as Real Madrid ran out 1-0 winners following a controversial Antonio Rudiger goal. Certainly Maffeo will have been a thorough work out for Vinicius in his first game back.