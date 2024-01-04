WATCH: Horror start for Barcelona as Munir El Haddadi gives Las Palmas the lead against his former club

Barcelona had hoped to out their demons behind them in 2024, but they remain very much there. Their poor form is set to continue, as Las Palmas have taken an early lead in Gran Canaria.

It has been a horror start for the Catalans. Joao Cancelo has been forced off after picking up a knee injury following an early collision, and less than two minutes later, they fell behind. It was former La Masia youngster Munir El Haddadi who beat Inaki Pena to the ball, firing home from Sandro Ramirez’s cross.

Munir scores against his ex-club! 🤯 The Las Palmas man gives his side the lead against Barcelona from close range 🟡 pic.twitter.com/ryEdwrBY5c — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 4, 2024

In terms of opening 15 minutes, Barcelona won’t have many worse than this all season long. Not only have they lost one of their best players to injury, they find themselves behind – once again conceding the opening goal in a match.

A big response is needed from Xavi Hernandez’s side. If this result stays the same, Barcelona will be outside of the Champions League places, with Athletic Club having leapfrogged them earlier in the day.