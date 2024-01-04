WATCH: Barcelona hit back in second half, Ferran Torres with equaliser against Las Palmas

It has been a very frustrating evening for Barcelona in Gran Canaria. They fell behind early on against Las Palmas, in what was an awful first half for the visitors. However, they have managed to find an equaliser early into the second period.

It was former Barcelona youngster Munir El Haddadi that scored the opener for Las Palmas, beating Inaki Pena to Sandro Ramirez’s cross to fire into the back of the net. It came just after Joao Cancelo was forced off with a suspected knee injury, to compound a horrible start for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Fortunately for Barcelona, their second half start has been much better, and it is Ferran Torres that has found the equaliser with a cute finish from the edge of the box.

Barcelona have been so much better in the second half, as has been the case for many of their matches this season. They now have momentum behind them, as they look to start 2024 with three points.