Vitor Roque makes debut as Barcelona make winning start to 2024 with late Las Palmas victory

Barcelona have made a winning start to 2024. They secured a late, late victory over Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, which will just about keep them in the La Liga title race for the time being.

It was a horror start for the Catalans. After Joao Cancelo was forced off with a suspected knee injury, the hosts went in front soon after. Poor defensive positioning from Barcelona allowed Sandro Ramirez to cross for Munir El Haddadi, and the former La Masia youngster fired into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Barcelona were perhaps lucky to only be one down at the half time interval, but they were much better in the second period. They got their reward just before the hour mark as Ferran Torres side-footed home from the edge of the box.

Barcelona pushed for a late winner, throwing on Vitor Roque for his debut in their search. They managed to find a goal, too. Ilkay Gundogan was pushed at the back post by Daley Sinkgraven, who was subsequently sent off for the challenge. The German dusted himself too and sent Alvaro Valles the wrong way, ensured a 2-1 win.

The result keeps Barcelona seven points behind Real Madrid and Girona, and three points ahead of Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid. Las Palmas stay in tenth after a disappointing second half collapse.