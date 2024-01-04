The fresh measures that Barcelona star Pedri is taking to reduce injuries

Barcelona are once again without arguably their most talented player in Pedri, with no return date set for the Canary Islander. It’s been two years of consistent injuries for Pedri, in spite of numerous attempts to prevent injury and recover better.

After injuring himself again before Christmas, he was expected to be back at the start of the year, but that has been pushed back to the Spanish Supercup at the earliest. Xavi Hernandez would only advance that Pedri would be back soon.

As per MD, Pedri has changed his diet in an effort to find the right formula for his body to avoid muscle injuries. That includes changing the vitamin suplements he is using, and cutting gluten out of his diet completetly, as Dani Carvajal has done.

Xavi: "Pedri is encouraged and happy because he has a good feeling. He is doing everything to return as soon as possible." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 3, 2024

Pedri has also hired an external physiotherapist in order to add to his treatment at the club. Xavi himself, Andres Iniesta, Carles Puyol, Sergio Busquets and David Villa have all worked with Raul Martinez previously, in order to reduce their injury issues.

This comes after Pedri admitted that Puyol had got him into pilates of late, while also admitting his frustration at spending so much time injured.