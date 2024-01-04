Teenage Barcelona hero dropped from first team and Barca Atletic

Barcelona forward Marc Guiu, who turned 18 today, lived perhaps the debut that all aspiring footballers dream of. Just 17 at the time, he was thrown on by Xavi Hernandez, and scored with his first touch to secure a 1-0 win over Athletic Club.

Guiu has since been on the fringes of the first team when available, scoring against Royal Antwerp and in a friendly against Club America, often making the bench. He missed club football for most of November, as he was away with Spain at the under-17 World Cup. He has played just once for Barca Atletic since, but has scored once in his 33 minutes he has seen for them this season.

This week he was not in the first-team trip to Gran Canaria to face Las Palmas, nor was he included in the squad to face Unionistas de Salamanca for Rafael Marquez. After the match, the Mexican legend explained that it was not his choice.

It is a decision that comes from the administrative side, from the coordinators who manage all this. Well, obviously I would like to have him in the squad.”

Sport assure that internal sources from within the club say that Guiu is merely being rested. After a jam-packed year in which he has moved up to the under-19s, Atletic and the senior Barcelona side at various points, they wanted to rest him. There is also a crucial Copa del Rey tie for the under-19s side on Sunday, which Guiu could be involved in.