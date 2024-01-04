Study finds Jude Bellingham to be most valuable footballer, three Real Madrid players in top four

Jude Bellingham has had an incredible start to his Real Madrid career. Despite having failed to score in his last two matches, he has still amassed 17 goals in 22 appearances this season, an utterly incredible record for the 20-year-old midfielder signed from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Bellingham joined Los Blancos for a reported fee of €103m, but already, he has surpassed that valuation. A recent study by CIES football observatory (as covered by MD) has found that the Englishman is now worth €267.5m, making him the most valuable player in world football at this moment in time.

Former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland is ranked second in this list – the Manchester City superstar is valued at €251.2m. Real Madrid actually have three of the top four highest valued players, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo being third and fourth at €250.3m and €247.9m respectively.

Barcelona’s Gavi is the highest valued Spanish player at €175.4m, ahead of club and international teammate Pedri, whose is €125.2m.

Florentino Perez is sure to be delighted at these numbers. It shows that Real Madrid are building a super team, with players that are more than capable of being at the top of their game for the next 10+ years.