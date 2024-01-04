Sevilla risk missing out on Inter Milan starlet as Marseille enter race at 11th hour

Following a poor start to the season, which has seen them burn through Jose Luis Mendilibar and Diego Alonso as managers, Sevilla are in desperate need of reinforcements during the winter transfer window, as they look to rebuild under new head coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

The main area that needs reinforced is central midfield. Fernando Reges’ abrupt departure has left Sevilla short on options, although moves have been made to rectify this quickly. Lucien Agoume has been expected to join on loan from Inter Milan, with talks said to be very far advanced between the two clubs.

However, Sevilla’s chances of landing Agoume have taken a major hit. Estadio Deportivo have reported that Marseille have now entered the race, and they have Inter’s permission to negotiate a deal. Furthermore, Werder Bremen have also been linked with a late move for the 21-year-old.

Given the work that has gone into trying to sign Agoume, Sevilla will be disappointed if they are to lose out now. Club bosses will be hoping that they can get the deal over the line in the next few days.