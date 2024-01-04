Sevilla identify Chelsea striker as solution to goalscoring woes

With Youssef En-Nesyri now away with Morocco for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Sevilla will be without their top scorer for at least the next few weeks. It is a major blow for Quique Sanchez Flores’ side, who have scored only 23 goals in their 19 La Liga matches this season (En-Nesyri has five of those).

Striker is clearly an area that Sevilla need to improve, so moves are being made to sign another during this month’s winter transfer window. Rafa Mir is unlikely to be counted upon, so a competitor to En-Nesyri is wanted, and Relevo say that club bosses are keen on Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana.

The Ivorian is currently on loan at Union Berlin, although he has struggled massively for minutes at the Bundesliga side. Chelsea could well recall him because of this, which would allow Sevilla to make their move.

This would be a move that suits all parties, although it’s still in its early stages for now. It could be one to watch over the coming weeks, and Sevilla will be keen to sign Fofana as soon as possible, if he is indeed the player they desire for their forward line.