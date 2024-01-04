Real Sociedad and Japan star Takefusa Kubo suffers injury against Alaves, but expected to be fit for Asian Cup

With the Asian Cup beginning in just over a week’s time, players participating in the competition have begun leaving their clubs in order to join up with their respective national teams. This includes Takefusa Kubo, who is expected to be a key player in Japan’s pursuit of winning the tournament.

However, Kubo may not have been able to play at all, as he picked up a thigh injury whilst playing for Real Sociedad against Alaves on Tuesday, following a string of tough challenges that he complained to the media about in the aftermath of the fixture at Reale Arena.

La Real have confirmed Kubo’s injury, as well as a calf problem for fellow attacker Andre Silva. Despite the issue, the Japanese international will be heading to the Asian Cup, and he will undergo further medical examinations upon his arrival to the national team set-up.

🏥 Parte médico: Take y André Silvahttps://t.co/7aNAjcTvzu — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 4, 2024

Real Sociedad will hope that Japan handle Kubo with kid gloves, given how crucial he will be for the remainder of the season. However, given his importance to the national team, that is unlikely to be the case.