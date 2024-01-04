Real Madrid want contract answer from Kylian Mbappe as soon as possible, club keen to avoid repeat of 2022 soap opera

Kylian Mbappe’s future is likely to dominate transfer news over the next few months. The 24-year-old is now into the final six months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract, meaning that he is now able to agree terms with another club – at this stage, the only ones that this looks like being is Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been interested in signing Mbappe for several years. They thought that they had landed him in 2022, before he ended up signing a contract extension with PSG, which put pay to a move.

Two years on, the same situation has arisen, and as a result, Real Madrid want things to be different. MD say that club bosses want an answer from Mbappe as soon as possible, so that a repeat from the “soap opera” from two years ago is avoided.

If Mbappe opts for PSG again this time around, the likelihood is that his chances of joining Real Madrid at all will disappear altogether. This could have a significant impact on his final decision, although it’s far from clear what that will be, or when it will come.