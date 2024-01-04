Real Madrid set for bonus money from FIFA following injury issue

Real Madrid had missed Vinicius Junior for the best part of two months, after he was injured in November, but not for nothing.

The Brazilian forward was injured during the November international break, following a muscle tear sustained following a tackle during a match with Colombia. Vinicius was initially diagnosed with two to three months out, but raced back to fitness about a month ahead of schedule. On Wednesday night he played an hour against Real Mallorca in their 1-0 win, and although he looked a touch rusty, was dangerous.

As the injury was sustained on international duty, Real Madrid are due compensation from FIFA. Injuries sustained are not compensated for the first 28 days, but any problem that extends any time from then on earns clubs a cool €20k per day. That figure can rise to an upper limit of €7.5m. Vinicius was named back in the Real Madrid squad on the 2nd of January, meaning that he was out for a total of 48 days. In this case, MD say it will net them €410k.