Real Madrid moving to sign 19-year-old Puerto Rican winger

Real Madrid have no shortage of young attacking talents these days, but are always on the lookout for more talent. The latest to catch their eye is operating in the third division for Castellon.

Just 19 years of age, Castellon winger Jeremy de Leon has been in impressive form this season, and Real Madrid want to sign him for their Castilla side. De Leon is out of contract at the end of the season, and has only recently come into the team, but Relevo say that Los Blancos have put the wheels in motion to sign him during this transfer window. They see him as an addition in their bid to get Raul Gonzalez’s side up to the second division.

Valencia and Villarreal, the two biggest sides in the region currently, have also taken note of his progress, and are interested in signing de Leon. However Real Madrid are ahead of both currently, despite the fact Los Che tried to sign him this summer.

De Leon is originally from Puerto Rico, but moved to Spain with his mother as a teenager in order to pursue his dream of becoming a footballer. He could be on the verge of taking a major step towards that dream this month.