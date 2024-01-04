Real Betis offer salary hike to transfer guru amid outside interest

Real Betis only appointed Sporting Director Ramon Planes last summer, but already there are others trying to poach the ex-Barcelona and Getafe man from them.

Planes came in to replace the outgoing Antonio Cordon after several years of good work, but has already made a good impression. His work to bring in the likes of Sergi Altimira, Chadi Riad and Ez Abde is appreciated, and he has adapted well to the team already there in the scouting department.

According to Radio Sevilla (via Relevo), Planes has a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Arabia to abandon Los Verdiblancos. Acting quickly, President Angel Haro has offered him a new deal with a higher salary and a longer commitment in order to get him to stay. His response is expected shortly, as Betis move to retain their transfer guru.

With Betis tight up against the salary limit, the pressure to operate effectively in the transfer market is high. If Betis and Haro feel they are onto a winner with Planes -his track record is excellent – then they will no doubt feel a raise for Planes may save them money down the line in the transfer market.