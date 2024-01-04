Predicted XIs for Las Palmas-Barcelona: Xavi considering bench for attacking star as Vitor Roque makes squad

Barcelona will know that only three points on their flight back from Gran Canaria will keep them in the Liga title race in the eyes of many, as they sit 10 points off Girona and Real Madrid. The Blaugrana face the second-best defence in La Liga at 21:30 CEST though, and Las Palmas have already shown they can take a scalp at home by beating Atletico Madrid.

Pedri and Inigo Martinez are still sidelined by injury alongside longer-term absences Marcos Alonso, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi, with Sport saying Xavi Hernandez will turn to experience. Fermin Lopez will not come into midfield, but captain Sergi Roberto will after his brace against Almeria before Christmas.

Frenkie de Jong is back from suspension in place of the youngster, and Jules Kounde could return in place of Andreas Christensen, but they feel the Blaugrana will be otherwise unchanged. The big news is that January signing Vitor Roque will be available, after he was registered last night.

MD believe that Xavi will spring a surprise by dropping Joao Felix and starting Ferran Torres instead, and certainly the Barcelona coach sent Felix a message in his pre-match press conference.

Las Palmas are missing Fabio Gonzalez through injury, and Julian Araujo, who has not been permitted to play by Barcelona as part of their loan agreement. Alex Suarez is in line to reprise his role at right-back, with Marvin Park ahead of him. Mika Marmol will be coming up against his former club, while the Blaugrana could face a frontline made up entirely of La Masia products in Marc Cardona, Munir El Haddadi and Sandro Ramirez.