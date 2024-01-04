Neymar Junior signing for Paris Saint-Germain under investigation by French authorities

Al Hilal and Brazil star Neymar Junior looked like he was set for global domination when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Despite major inflation in the market, the €222m fee remains the record transfer in football history. In France, the authorities are looking into it for a potential political crime.

According to MD, former member of the French parliament Hugues Renson of the Renaissance party, the party which current president Emmanuel Macron belongs to, and former communications manager at PSG Jean-Martial Ribes are under investigation. Allegedly, Renson secured tax benefits for PSG affecting the Neymar deal, in exchange for PSG tickets from Ribes and other favours. Being classed as trafficking influence, it could bring a hefty penalty for Renson. It’s not clear what, if any, punishment Ribes and PSG would face.

Neymar is currently injured after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear just weeks into his career in Saudi Arabia. After years of impressive performances, but multiple injury issues and questions over his lifestyle, Neymar left PSG under a cloud having become a financial burden for the club.