Major concern for Barcelona as key player forced off against Las Palmas with knee injury

Barcelona have already been dealing with frustrating injury issues over the last few weeks. Gavi is out of the rest of the season, while Pedri, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso are all also out. Unfortunately for the Catalans, this list has now been added to.

In the early stages of their clash with Las Palmas on Thursday evening, Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo picked up a knee injury following a collision with an opposition player. The Portuguese tried to play on, but he was in clear discomfort, and ended up having to be substituted, with Andreas Christensen coming on in his place.

It’s too early for understand how serious Cancelo’s injury is, but Barcelona will be desperate for good news ahead of an important schedule of fixtures. The 29-year-old has been one of their best performers since joining on loan from Manchester City in September, but he could be set for a spell on the sidelines.