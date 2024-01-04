La Liga round-up: Athletic Club up to fourth with Sevilla victory, Almeria remain winless as Osasuna triumph

Matchday 19 of the 2023-24 La Liga season ended on Thursday with three matches. Barcelona travelled to Gran Canaria to take on Las Palmas, while Sevilla hosted Athletic Club and Osasuna faced off with Almeria.

Sevilla 0-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club are into the Champions League places after a controlled victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Goals in either half from Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes ensured the win for Ernesto Valverde’s side.

They go up to fourth, ahead of Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Los Nervionenses are 16th, only one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Osasuna 1-0 Almeria

Osasuna kicked off 2024 with a solid but slender victory over bottom side Almeria. Ante Budimir scored the only goal in the first half, although Los Rojillos will be disappointed that the Croatian’s strike was the only time they found the back of the net.

Osasuna are 12th, while Almeria – who have still yet to win in La Liga this season – are dead last, 11 points from safety.