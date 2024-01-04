Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on future with disappointing response for Real Madrid fans

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has stated that he has made no decision on his future yet, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and his current side vying for his signature.

Mbappe, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season, and can sign with any team he pleases on a free. Los Blancos have been consistently linked with Mbappe, but in December it was said that they would give the French forward a deadline in mid-January to decide by.

“I haven’t made my decision,” he told L’Equipe, as quoted by Relevo.

“We have an agreement with President Al Khelaifi, which means that all parties are protected. We are focused on the team, not on my situation.”

Mbappe has thus far remained silent all season in order to quieten speculation around his future, but with his next step less than six months away, Real Madrid will be fearing that a similar saga may be about to start. Mbappe claiminig that ‘all parties are protected’ will raise eyebrows in Madrid though, as having to pay for him seems out of the question currently.

Overall, some fans are starting to doubt whether the juice is worth the squeeze, yet it would take a remarkable U-turn from Florentino Perez in order to pull out of the race for Mbappe though. The World Cup-winner has been on his wishlist for a decade now, and remains their number one target for the summer.

