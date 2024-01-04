Girona’s Michel delighted with 2 midfielders including Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre after Atletico Madrid win

Girona manager Michel Sanchez was full of praise for his side following their 4-3 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, their first over Los Colchoneros and one that leaves them all but out of the title race, ten points behind Girona and Real Madrid. The thing he most liked about his team was their resilience, but on an individual basis, Michel had praise for two of his midfielders.

Barcelona loanee Pablo Torre has been starved of minutes this season, but with injuries to David Lopez and Yangel Herrera, was given a start against Los Rojiblancos. Withdrawn just before the 70-minute mark with muscle discomfort, Torre set up the first goal for Valery.

“We all know how much quality Pablo has. This is the Pablo we need, he can help us a lot. Turning between the lines he has so much quality, really, I think his ability to turn is up there with the best in the world.”

The 20-year-old midfielder moved from Racing Santander to Barcelona two summers ago for €5m, in a deal that could rise to €25m including variables. He spent last season warming the bench for Barcelona though, and after appearing only in fits and starts, finally looked comfortable.

Michel also had special praise for match-winnner Ivan Martin. Signed on a permanent deal from Villarreal for less than €3m in the summer, Martin has been one of their most consistent players over the past two seasons. The Girona coach was glad he was finally getting recognition.

“The value that his own teammates give him is the most important. You can fool people, the press, but not your colleagues on a daily basis. Ivan Martin has them all won over because of how he behaves and makes others better. Of course, I hope it doesn’t go to his head too much,” Michel told Marca with a wry smile.

