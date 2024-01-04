Girona identify former Barcelona star as top midfield target for January window

In order to continue their incredible season, Girona are requiring reinforcements to be signed during the winter transfer window. Head coach Michel Sanchez wants a new centre-back, left-back and central midfielder through the door before the end of January, and if they can do so, sufficient depth would have been achieved ahead of a crucial end to the campaign.

Girona would like to sign a new defensive midfielder, given that Oriol Romeu was not replaced after he left for Barcelona last summer. Aleix Garcia has operated in that role so far, and to great effect, but a more natural option is wanted by club officials.

They have identified Nico Gonzalez as their top target, as per MD. The 22-year-old has struggled for playing time at Porto this season, having joined from Barcelona last summer, and Girona would like to return him to Catalonia this month.

Porto are prepared to allow Nico to leave, with Girona likely to push for a loan deal until the end of the season. After that, they could try to sign him permanently, which would benefit Barcelona, considering they have a 40% sell-on clause for the young midfielder.