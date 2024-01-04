Getafe appeal Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood’s red card from South Madrid derby defeat

Mason Greenwood has been coming into his own at Getafe over the last few weeks, having had a somewhat slow start to his loan spell from Manchester United. The young winger greatly impressed against Atletico Madrid before the winter break, and he had hoped to start 2024 in similar fashion.

However, that did not happen at all, as Greenwood was one of three Getafe players sent off during their South Madrid derby defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. The Englishman was dismissed for dissent, as referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez stated that he was told “f*** off” after failing to be awarded a free-kick.

Getafe and Greenwood have strenuously denied this, and as such, they have appealed the red card decision to the Competition Committee, as per Marca. Their hope is that the suspension will be removed, so that he is available for their next match in La Liga, which is against Osasuna on the 21st of January.

Getafe will be desperate to have Greenwood available at El Sadar, given the clear importance he has in Jose Bordalas’ side. Right now, his fate is out of their hands.