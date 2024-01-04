Financial headache continues for Barcelona as Joao Felix’s salary officially rises by 1000%

When Joao Felix arrived at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid on the final day of last summer’s transfer window, it was seen as a significant piece of business by the Catalans, especially considering their well-documented financial problems. In the aftermath of the signing, it was reported that the Portuguese was only set to earn €400k throughout the season, hence why he was able to be registered with La Liga.

However, Felix will actually earn €4m from Barcelona over the course of the campaign, with the initial figure being used to help the club register his signing. However, La Liga have now updated their records to show the 24-year-old’s new salary, as per Sport, which means that Barcelona have less space in their wage budget for a potential new signing this month.

The report also provided an update on Inigo Martinez’s registration. The 32-year-old defender was one of the first players to join Barcelona last summer, but due to an injury sustained in pre-season, he was the last to be registered. Sport say that the Blaugrana will have to re-register him next summer, as his registration runs out at the end of the season.

Barcelona continue to work on their financial situation, and they often have to work around their problems. This has solved matters in the short term, but caused problems in the long run, as has been the case right now. For now, they continue to manage.