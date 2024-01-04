Carlo Ancelotti calls out Real Madrid players for pressuring referee – ‘I don’t like it’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has chastised his players for complaining to the referee, following their 1-0 win over Real Mallorca. Mallorca committed 15 fouls during the game, compared to just 5 for Los Blancos, but only ended up with three bookings compared to two for Madrid bookings, after Rodrygo Goes was admonished for dissent.

Ancelotti was asked about the referee after the match, who did not get any major decisions wrong, although Los Blancos disputed that Siebe van der Heyden could have seen a second yellow for a tackle on Rodrygo.

“He is young, this referee has quality, there have been small details, cards, we have protested a lot, too much in my opinion, that is not good,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

“We have to see that you can’t earn yellow cards for protesting, I don’t like it. He could have gotten a little more right, but he is a young referee and has quality.”

Real Madrid TV have been consistent in criticising referees all season, while Vinicius Junior has been told by both Ancelotti and his teammates to pay less attention to the referee, and more to his football. The Brazilian returned from injury against Mallorca, and has clearly not resolved to do so in 2024, while Jude Bellingham has also been losing his temper with referees in recent matches. Judging by the standard set for Mason Greenwood, he was fortunate to avoid a sending off against Granada.