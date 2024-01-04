Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone says Girona loss is ‘full of positives’ as away form endangers title charge

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone admitted that while his side were not good enough defensively, he was adamant that there were plenty of positives to take from their 4-3 defeat to Girona.

Going behind three times, Alvaro Morata wiped out the deficit twice, including coming from two goals down. Los Rojiblancos looked as if they might find a winner in the second half, but Girona struck late through Ivan Martin to take all three points. It has left Atletico Madrid 10 points behind both Girona and Real Madrid, with many believing that might be it for Los Rojiblancos in the title race, although Rodrigo de Paul does not agree.

🎙️ Rodrigo De Paul: “La Liga? I don’t believe it’s over; I’m 29 years old, and I know this quite well. I know there’s a lot more to come from this.” pic.twitter.com/k4C3s23Cnz — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 4, 2024

“I look at the positive side. We didn’t start the game well, they were superior during the first 25 minutes, but as soon as we started attacking, we created danger and we looked like scoring. We were able to equalise in the last play of the first half,” Simeone told Diario AS.

“We had a very, very good second half. The players gave everything and forced me to make the changes because they looked tired. Last play, their goal. I congratulate them because they are doing very well and if they show the same effectiveness up front, things will go very well for them.”

📊 4 consecutive away defeats for Atletico Madrid. This is also the first time in the Diego Simeone era. pic.twitter.com/Nv0rNb18Li — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 3, 2024

On their title chances, Simeone was unwilling to be drawn.

“I don’t look beyond the next game, which is the Cup. I’ve always been like that and I’m not going to change it.”

Regardless of whether they are still in it or not, if they do not win La Liga, it will be down to their away form. Los Rojiblancos are the best home side in the division, having drawn just one match and won the other nine, but sit 7th in the away table. Their inability to show the same offensive prowess away has seen them drop points in six of their nine away games, five of which were defeats.

Atletico Madrid have let in 11 in 9 away games, compared to 12 in 10 home games. The defence is definitely the issue, as was on show against Girona, but away they have scored 16 goals compared to 23 at the Metropolitano.