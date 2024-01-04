Athletic Club keen on signing Girona goalscoring hero, Bilbao-born midfielder reportedly open to move

Girona continued their incredible season on Wednesday with a brilliant 4-3 victory over Atletico Madrid at Montilivi. Their hero on that occasion was Ivan Martin, who netted the winner in the 91st minute with a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Martin has been one of many revelation at the Catalan side this season. Having joined permanently from Villarreal last summer, he has taken his game to another level, having formed an excellent midfield partnership with Aleix Garcia and Yangel Herrera/Pablo Torre.

Given his excellent performances, Martin is expected to be one of many Girona players being looked at during the summer transfer window. He could end up returning home to Bilbao, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that Athletic Club are interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Athletic Club tried to sign Martin last summer before he joined Girona, and it is also reported that Martin would be open to joining his hometown club in 2024. However, Los Leones could find it difficult to do a deal, given that the Catalans will look to hold out for a significant fee, which will be the case for many of their players.