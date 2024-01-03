Xavi Hernandez denies talks with Barcelona target, pessimistic about transfer window

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez says he has not spoken to Barcelona target Aleix Garcia about a move. The Girona captain has a case for being the best midfielder in La Liga this season, and publicly admitted he would love to play for Barcelona towards the end of 2023, before it emerged that the Blaugrana were interested.

Xavi himself has admitted to being an admirer of Garcia’s, but when asked, said there had been no contact with him personally.

“I said I liked him, yes, but I haven’t spoken to him, I don’t know if we can incorporate any more players. We will see what the club is capable of doing. At the moment there is no news, I talk constantly with the president and with Deco.”

Xavi was optimistic about the club registering new signing Vitor Roque in time for their clash with Las Palmas tomorrow. Yet he baulked at the names of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the former having been suggested by Pedri as his dream Robert Lewandowski replacement.

“Unfortunately, we are not in a position to think about this type of signing. I’ll stick with what I have, we have to achieve excellence. It’s going to be a difficult season and we’re going to need stability and unity. I think things have been done very well. And I hope we can repeat last season. I still think we are on the right track.”

Barcleona have been active in scouting the South American market in order to capture talent before it escapes their finances, but Xavi also showed little interest in talking about Estevao Willian of Palmeiras.

“I have seen very little of him, at the moment we are not paying much attention to these players. Tomorrow we have an important match. You ask me about names but I can tell you little.”

He was more positive about Julian Araujo. The Mexican right-back on loan at Las Palmas has stood out as one of their better performers this season, and he has adapted well to life in La Liga.

“We value Julian’s performance positively. Bojan is monitoring those on loan and he is one of those who is playing positively. He is also playing well and with personality. He is having a great season and I am happy for him.”