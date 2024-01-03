WATCH: Real Madrid finally lead against Mallorca as Antonio Rudiger bullets home header

Real Madrid have been frustrating for the vast majority of their clash with Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu. Fortunately, they have finally managed to break the deadlock in the 78th minute.

Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca side had produced a perfect away performance, keeping Los Blancos at bay for the opening 78 minutes, while also posing a threat on the counter-attack. However, their resistance has been broken now, and frustratingly for Aguirre, it has come from a set-piece.

Luka Modric’s corner was brilliantly met by Antonio Rudiger, whose header flew into the far corner, sending the home crowd wild.

Real Madrid will be delighted and relieved to have finally opened the scoring against Mallorca. They had looked like doing so minutes prior, but Brahim Diaz somehow missed an open goal from six yards out – fortunately, it doesn’t matter now. Now, Carlo Ancelotti’s side just need to hold their lead for the final stages.