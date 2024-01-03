WATCH: Brahim Diaz produces miss of the season contender during Real Madrid’s victory over Mallorca

Real Madrid kicked off 2024 with a victory over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu, although it was far from a straight-forward win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who were frustrated by the visitors for a large portion of the 90 minutes.

Antonio Rudiger’s brilliant header proved to be the winning goal, but that came in the 78th minute. Until then, Real Madrid have been frustrated, especially just a few minutes prior when substitute Brahim Diaz missed a guilt-edged chance for the hosts.

Rodrygo’s initial effort by palmed into Brahim’s path, and somehow, with the goal gaping, he managed to head the ball onto the post from six yards out. Undoubtedly, it is one of the misses of the season so far.

HOW ON EARTH HAS THAT NOT GONE IN?!!! 😱 Brahim Díaz misses from point-blank range.#RealMadridRCDMallorca pic.twitter.com/WcfCNbb8iS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 3, 2024

Fortunately for Brahim and Real Madrid, the miss did not matter much as they were to come away with the victory, a result that -for the time being at least – has seen them stretch their lead at the top of the La Liga table to three points over Girona.